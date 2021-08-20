Menu

August 20 2021 7:11pm
01:47

Coaldale remembers a community hero: ‘It means a lot’

The Town of Coaldale paused Friday to honour a local hero who lost his battle with cancer. Erik Bay has more on the celebration of life for captain Craig Wilson.

