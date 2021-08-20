Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 20 2021 6:54pm
27:26

Global News at 5:30: August 20, 2021

Potential pitfalls as more workplaces adopt vaccine mandates across the province. Toronto’s historic Chinatown struggling to recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic. And, a young woman forced to fight for a life-saving medication.

