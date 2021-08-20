Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 20 2021 6:05pm
01:41

Another 689 cases of the virus were reported this week as the number of people in hospitals continues to climb.

Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines some of the reasons for the rising cases, and why she will be mandating new restrictions for the Interior Health region of the province.

