Global News at 6 Regina
August 20 2021 3:18pm
06:20

Mixed weekend: August 20 Saskatchewan weather outlook

A mostly sunny start to the weekend gives way to rain in parts of the province. Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Friday, August 20.

