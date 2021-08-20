Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
August 20 2021 8:03am
03:31

Hosting an outdoor 5 à 7

Entertaining at home is a fun way to enjoy the company of good friends. Chef Martin Patenaude joins Global’s Andrea Howick with some delicious recipes to make your next outdoor 5 à 7 a success.

Advertisement

Video Home