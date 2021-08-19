Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 19 2021 5:35pm
34:40

Global News at 5:30 Toronto : August 19

The City of Toronto unveils employee vaccination policy, More blowback from Ontario PC fake invoice fundraiser, and a call for more road safety after a teen cyclist is killed by a truck in the downtown core.

Advertisement

Video Home