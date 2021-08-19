Menu

Global News at 6 New Brunswick
August 19 2021 4:21pm
01:57

NB housing advocates react to Halifax unrest

After seeing scenes of police and protesters clashing as a Halifax homeless encampment was torn down, advocates discuss whether the same unrest could be seen in New Brunswick.

