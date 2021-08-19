Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
August 19 2021 9:50am
05:49

Mixed Vaccine Problems

Travelers are experiencing some frustration with vaccine mixing-and-matching issues. Travel Consultant Claire Newell has all the info you need before you book.

Advertisement

Video Home