August 19 2021 11:54am
03:35

New Winnipeg fire chief on workplace culture

“They’ve described the type of culture they want to have here at WFPS.”
Winnipeg’s new fire chief Christian Schmidt talks about some of the issues he plans to tackle, including workplace culture between firefighters and paramedics.

