Manitoba Leadership
August 19 2021 11:46am
03:52

Heather Stefanson announces run for PC leader, Manitoba premier

Having announced plans to run for leader of the Manitoba Progressive Conservatives, Heather Stefanson discusses healthcare and reconciliation, and a promise to quash Bill 64.

