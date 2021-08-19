Manitoba Leadership August 19 2021 11:46am 03:52 Heather Stefanson announces run for PC leader, Manitoba premier Having announced plans to run for leader of the Manitoba Progressive Conservatives, Heather Stefanson discusses healthcare and reconciliation, and a promise to quash Bill 64. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8125155/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8125155/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?