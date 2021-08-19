Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 19 2021 11:00am 02:58 COVID-19: TDSB releases strict back-to-school safety protocols A majority of Toronto public school students will be heading back to class in September. As Caryn Lieberman reports, there will be strict safety measures in place. 86% of TDSB students want to return for in-person learning amid stricter COVID-19 protocols REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8124978/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8124978/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?