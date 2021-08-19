Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 19 2021 11:00am
02:58

COVID-19: TDSB releases strict back-to-school safety protocols

A majority of Toronto public school students will be heading back to class in September. As Caryn Lieberman reports, there will be strict safety measures in place.

