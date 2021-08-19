Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
August 19 2021 9:16am
03:48

Residential sales figures for Greater Montreal

Total residential sales for Greater Montreal were down by 30% this July compared to last year, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the market is slowing down. Re/Max real estate broker Nicolas Markou joins Andrea Howick to explain.

