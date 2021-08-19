Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
August 19 2021 9:15am
04:10

USask president on vaccine requirements on campus this fall

On-campus learning is returning to the University of Saskatchewan – but everyone on campus will need to be fully vaccinated. President Peter Stoicheff talks to Global News Morning about dose deadlines

