Global News Morning Saskatoon August 19 2021 9:15am 04:10 USask president on vaccine requirements on campus this fall On-campus learning is returning to the University of Saskatchewan – but everyone on campus will need to be fully vaccinated. President Peter Stoicheff talks to Global News Morning about dose deadlines REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8124734/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8124734/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?