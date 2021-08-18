Fourth wave of pandemic takes toll on Kelowna’s Hospital
The surge in COVID cases in the Central Okanagan is taking a big toll on Kelowna General Hospital. With more COVID patients requiring hospitalization now than in previous waves, the impact is significant. Surgeries are being cancelled due to a lack of beds and medical staff are burning out. Tonight an emergency doctor is speaking out about the dire situation urging more people to get vaccinated and help turn things around. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.