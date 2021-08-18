Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 18 2021 7:17pm
01:52

Toronto’s Falstaff community looks to address growing issues of violence

A community meeting with local stakeholders in the Falstaff and Jane streets area is looking to address issues of ongoing violence. Erica Vella reports.

