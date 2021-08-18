Global News at 6 Winnipeg August 18 2021 3:56pm 01:41 Thunderstorm risk: August 18 Manitoba weather outlook Risk of overnight thunderstorms for parts of the province. Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, August 18. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8122985/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8122985/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?