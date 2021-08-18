Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
August 18 2021 8:56am
03:59

COVID-19 update

Some parents have expressed concern over the easing of certain COVID-19 safety measures in Quebec classrooms this fall. Global’s Andrea Howick asks Dr. Mitch to weigh in on the governments back to school directives.

