Health August 18 2021 8:24am 06:39 Two New Brunswick Men Hiking 400 km To Help Kids Living with Critical Illness Adam Chamberlain and Eric Scouten are hiking 400 km across southern New Brunswick this September, while raising funds to grant wishes for children in New Brunswick living with a critical illness.