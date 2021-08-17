Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
August 17 2021 5:14pm
01:59

Saskatoon Hilltops return to the field ahead of 2021 season.

The Saskatoon Hilltops have returned to the gridiron for the franchises 67th season, prepared to defend their six straight national championships with a new look roster.

