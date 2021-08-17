Global News at 6 Winnipeg August 17 2021 4:06pm 01:42 Another hot day: August 17 Manitoba weather outlook Warm temperatures continue for another day ahead of cooler days. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Tuesday, August 17. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8119950/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8119950/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?