Global News at 5 Edmonton
August 17 2021 12:45pm
01:50

Helping kids decode sarcasm

Sarcasm is part of everyday language; many of us don’t even realize we’re using it. But for children, it can be confusing. Why would we say something we don’t mean? Kendra Slugoski has more.

