August 17 2021 11:45am
03:13

Global News Morning Market & Business Report – August 17, 2021

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault talks about a milestone for the S&P, and explains why he’s watching stocks for Walmart and Home Depot.

