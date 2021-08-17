Global News Morning Saskatoon August 17 2021 10:30am 03:36 Saskatchewan’s ridings to watch in the 2021 federal election With the federal election underway, Global News Morning talks to USask political studies assistant professor Daniel Westlake on the election itself, and some of the ridings to watch in the province. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8118779/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8118779/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?