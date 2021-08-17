Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
August 17 2021 9:45am
01:01

Man fatally shot in Laval

A man in his 20s is dead after being shot early Tuesday in the Pont-Viau neighbourhood in Laval. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story.

