Global News Morning Montreal
August 17 2021 8:33am
Federal election campaign in Quebec

Quebec voters will be a big part of the Liberal government’s bid to form the majority government that escaped them in 2019. Global’s Andrea Howick gets an early look at election battle in the province.

