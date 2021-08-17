Global News Morning Montreal August 17 2021 8:33am 05:02 Federal election campaign in Quebec Quebec voters will be a big part of the Liberal government’s bid to form the majority government that escaped them in 2019. Global’s Andrea Howick gets an early look at election battle in the province. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8118522/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8118522/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?