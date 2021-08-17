Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 11 BC
August 17 2021 1:54am
02:17

Fire forces evacuation of long term care residents

Interior Health is moving long term care residents out of areas affected by forest fires. Julia Foy reports.

Advertisement

Video Home