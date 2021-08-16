Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
August 16 2021 6:46pm
02:17

Man dies in N.S. emergency room lobby

A man died, sitting in a wheelchair in the lobby of the Cobequid Community Health Centre’s emergency room, waiting to receive care. Alicia Draus has more.

