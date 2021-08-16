Menu

BC Coroners Service
August 16 2021 4:07pm
00:21

Woman’s body found in Pitt Meadows Sunday

Police are investigating after the body of a woman has been discovered in a Pitt Meadows field just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

