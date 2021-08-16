Menu

Global News Morning BC
August 16 2021 10:00am
04:51

Sunshine Coast Watering Restrictions

Drought conditions on the Sunshine Coast are forcing a halt on all outside watering. Farmer Hannah Lewis joins Sonia Deol to talk about her concerns with the impact of the extreme restrictions.

