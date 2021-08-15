Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Weekend Saskatoon
August 15 2021 8:19pm
01:29

Saskatchewan politicians discuss upcoming election

WATCH: Following the federal election announcement, Global’s Montana Getty asked a few Saskatchewan politicians what their expectations are for Canada come September.

Advertisement

Video Home