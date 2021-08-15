Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton August 15 2021 6:57pm 01:44 Edmonton Urban Farm doubles in size since 2014 The Edmonton Urban Farm is a relatively unknown oasis in the heart of the city. It opened seven years ago and has doubled in size since. As Nicole Stillger explains, it’s a chance to connect more people to food and gardening. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8114592/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8114592/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?