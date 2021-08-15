Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
August 15 2021 6:57pm
01:44

Edmonton Urban Farm doubles in size since 2014

The Edmonton Urban Farm is a relatively unknown oasis in the heart of the city. It opened seven years ago and has doubled in size since. As Nicole Stillger explains, it’s a chance to connect more people to food and gardening.

