Global News At 6 August 15 2021 6:43pm 11:16 Global News at 6: August 15, 2021 Canada heads to the polls on Sept. 20. The historic writ drop at Rideau Hall and reaction from other federal party leaders, and we look at the close race in one Toronto neighbourhood. Plus, the situation in Afghanistan as the Taliban captures Kabul. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8114570/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8114570/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?