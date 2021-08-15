Menu

Global News At 6
August 15 2021 6:43pm
11:16

Global News at 6: August 15, 2021

Canada heads to the polls on Sept. 20. The historic writ drop at Rideau Hall and reaction from other federal party leaders, and we look at the close race in one Toronto neighbourhood. Plus, the situation in Afghanistan as the Taliban captures Kabul.

