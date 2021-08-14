Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Coronavirus
August 14 2021 7:25pm
02:07

Experts: governments may have legal merit in mandating vaccines

Sources tell Global News that Ontario may be considering mandatory vaccinations for health-care workers. Brittany Rosen has more on the legal merit of the potential move.

Advertisement

Video Home