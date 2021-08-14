Alberta Bbq Collective August 14 2021 1:32pm 05:19 June’s Delicatessen makes ‘best’ smoked meat sandwiches June’s Delicatessen has partnered with Alberta BBQ Collective to bring the city what it calls one of the best smoked meat sandwiches. Head chef Jenn Elder breaks down why it’s so special. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8112526/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8112526/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?