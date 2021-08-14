Menu

Alberta Bbq Collective
August 14 2021 1:32pm
05:19

June’s Delicatessen makes ‘best’ smoked meat sandwiches

June’s Delicatessen has partnered with Alberta BBQ Collective to bring the city what it calls one of the best smoked meat sandwiches. Head chef Jenn Elder breaks down why it’s so special.

