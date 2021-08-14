Menu

Global News At 11
August 14 2021 12:45pm
01:26

Veteran’s medals stolen in Edmonton

A plea to the public to help find missing service medals belonging to a Royal Canadian Air Force veteran. As Sarah Komadina reports, they were stolen just days after arriving to their new posting in Edmonton from Newfoundland.

