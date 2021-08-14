Global News At 11 August 14 2021 12:45pm 01:26 Veteran’s medals stolen in Edmonton A plea to the public to help find missing service medals belonging to a Royal Canadian Air Force veteran. As Sarah Komadina reports, they were stolen just days after arriving to their new posting in Edmonton from Newfoundland. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8112454/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8112454/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?