Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
August 13 2021 8:39pm
01:54

Alberta Teachers Association worried COVID-19 back to school plan could create ‘divisiveness’

Alberta’s education minister says this fall, students and teachers will return to a normal school year with no restrictions. Sarah Ryan takes a look at what that means for Edmonton families.

Advertisement

Video Home