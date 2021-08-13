Classical Music August 13 2021 8:26pm 02:09 Okanagan talent featured in opera of horrors at Vernon PROMS Classical Music Festival Two Okanagan directors will be making their debut with a unique opera that is both comedy and horror. Sydney Morton spoke with the directors to find out a little more. Opera of horrors debuts at Vernon PROMS Classical Music Festival REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8111710/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8111710/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?