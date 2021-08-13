Menu

August 13 2021 6:16pm
02:20

B.C. reports 717 new COVID-19 case numbers

In a written statement, B.C. health officials reported 713 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, August 13 and no deaths. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more on where the province is seeing the highest numbers.

