Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
August 13 2021 4:37pm
01:43

Red Deer swimmer enjoys homecoming after capturing Olympic silver

Red Deer’s Rebecca Smith had an experience of a lifetime in Tokyo, not only competing in her first Olympics, but winning a silver medal in the pool. Slav Kornik has the story.

Advertisement

Video Home