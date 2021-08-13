Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
August 13 2021 4:11pm
01:47

Saskatchewan River walkers offer prayer for water during journey across Prairies

A ceremonial walk is taking a pail of water from headwaters in the Rocky Mountains to the point where the North and South Saskatchewan Rivers meet.

Advertisement

Video Home