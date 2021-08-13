Global News at 10 Regina August 13 2021 2:37pm 01:47 Manitou Beach Chainsaw Carving Festival creating buzz in Saskatchewan The 2021 Manitou Beach Chainsaw Carving Festival has brought 10 of the countries best chainsaw carvers to a small Saskatchewan village for a weekend competition. 5th biannual Manitou Beach Chainsaw Carving Festival creating a buzz in Saskatchewan REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8110528/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8110528/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?