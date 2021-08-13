Global Montreal At 5:30 August 13 2021 2:01pm 01:58 Laval residents team up to buy land In Laval, residents teamed up to buy a local green space to save it from development. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports. Laval residents purchase $4.8M plot of land to save it from future development REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8110422/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8110422/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?