The Morning Show August 13 2021 10:27am 06:29 Simplifying skincare regime with super ingredients Confused which ingredients are right for your hair, skin or body? Beauty expert Bahar Niramwalla joins The Morning Show to solve the mystery. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8109706/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8109706/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?