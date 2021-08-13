Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
August 13 2021 9:48am
03:38

Last chance to check out annual night sky event

The annual Perseid meteor shower is coming to a close shortly. The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada’s Tim Yaworski explains why it’s a yearly occurrence, and where you can see it in Saskatoon.

