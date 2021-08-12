Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
August 12 2021 8:13pm
01:04

Saskatoon housing prices spike during first half of the year

A recent study by Century 21 found the price of Saskatoon homes per square foot has gone up by nearly 20 per cent in the first six months of 2021 compared to 2020.

Advertisement

Video Home