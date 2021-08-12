Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health
August 12 2021 5:26pm
03:23

B.C. reports 513 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death

In a written statement, B.C. health officials reported 513 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, August 12 and one additional death. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has an analysis of the numbers.

Advertisement

Video Home