Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
August 12 2021 12:07pm
04:38

The U.S. tops travel destinations searched by Canadians

It appears Canadians are eager to begin travelling down south again. Travel Consultant Claire Newell runs down the top American tourist destinations being searched out by Canadians.

Advertisement

Video Home