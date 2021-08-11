Menu

Canada
August 11 2021 8:41pm
01:30

Campus Saint-Jean ‘hopeful Alberta will step up’ after Ottawa offers funds

Funding for post-secondary minority language education announced by the federal government on Wednesday was welcome news for Campus Saint-Jean. Sarah Komadina reports.

