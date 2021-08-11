Patchwork of mobile emergency alerts causes confusion
There are many ways you could find out about a fire evacuation including getting a knock on the door from police or checking government websites or social media. However, when it comes to getting an alert on your phone the system is still a patchwork. Different jurisdictions in B.C. are using different programs and in the midst of a harrowing fire season, that’s causing confusion and raising questions about whether the province should step in.