Canada August 11 2021 7:32pm 01:31 Edmonton man celebrates 40 years working for Goodwill It's an incredible achievement for one Edmonton man. He's celebrating 40 years with Goodwill; a rare milestone for any employee. Nicole Stillger has his story.